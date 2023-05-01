Major intersection along Surrey-Delta border closed after fatal crash

A serious two-vehicle collision Monday morning in Delta has left one woman dead.

According to Delta Police, it responded to the crash around 5 am located at the Scott Road and 84th Avenue intersection.

The cause of the crash is still unknown but one woman from Surrey has died.

“Our thoughts and condolences are extended to the family and friends of the victim of this collision,” police added in a statement.

The other driver has remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigator, police said.

The major intersection will be closed for the investigation and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

“Collision analysts will be at the scene to collect and process evidence from the collision,” the release reads.

It’s unclear when the intersection will reopen.

If you witnessed the collision or have dash camera video of the area around 5 am, contact the Delta Police Department at (604) 946-4411 and reference file number 2023-9769.