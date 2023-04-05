How my stay at the Delta Suites by Marriott was a food-filled indulgence (PHOTOS)

There’s just something special about staying in a hotel – even when it happens to be in your own city.

From the comfortable, luxurious touches to the chance to explore a neighbourhood different from your own, staying in a hotel always feels like a mini vacation to me – especially when the food happens to be top-notch.

During a recent one-night stay at Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites, I had the chance to live downtown for a night, spending most of my visit doing my favourite thing: eating and drinking.

Upon entry, my partner and I (along with our nine-month-old baby) were already blown away by the hotel’s service and amenities. From a super easy check-in to the already installed crib for our little one (which is easily requested in advance for any stay), we felt so well-cared for and looked after – something that felt like a real treat for two sleep-deprived new parents.

The room itself was incredibly spacious (admittedly much bigger than our own apartment), with a separate dining room, living space, terrace, and bedroom, in addition to a massive bathroom, complete with a soaker tub.

Shortly after our arrival (and after making ourselves thoroughly comfortable in the space), we headed downstairs to the hotel’s restaurant Stock & Supply.

Always a bit nervous about dining with a baby, who may choose to become loud and unruly at any moment, we were happy to find that the restaurant was quite lively already, with a couple of other kids dining there upon our arrival.

We were given a spacious booth seat and our server, Raven, let us know that the restaurant is known for its signature Stock Boards – elaborate charcuterie boards made with a selection from locally sourced purveyors.

The boards typically serve about two people, and each comes with grilled sourdough, house pickles, seasonal hummus, and marinated olives. We also opted to add some marinated brie, crispy Brussels sprouts with lardon, and bruschetta with honey and goat cheese to our platter.

While we waited for the food, cocktails were in order.

I gravitated towards a drink called The Butterfly Effect – a purple-tinged concoction reminiscent of a classic Negroni, made with Long Table Dry Gin, dry vermouth, Martini Bianco, and a house-crafted Butterfly Pea syrup, which gave it its striking colour.

Appetites whetted by the craft cocktails, we were pretty excited when the Stock Board arrived and it happened to be huge. Our platter was without a doubt one of the most delicious and memorable charcuterie-style boards we’d ever had, with a great balance of flavours and textures – not to mention that it was very filling, too.

Raven had warned us of this fact, but we carried on and ordered some mains, too, not wanting to be left hungry (spoiler alert: we definitely did not leave hungry).

I opted for the restaurant’s Pasta Carbonara (my favourite indulgence), which was served with a fried egg on top, while my partner had the Cauliflower Fritters, served with a cilantro raita, feta, tomatoes, and greens.

Both were delicious and went well with our wine choices, too (a pinot noir and chardonnay, as recommended to us by the ever-knowledgable Raven).

We had planned to stay for dessert but the baby had other plans in mind, so Raven reminded us that we were more than welcome to bring our remaining wine upstairs and order dessert for room service later.

Once we’d headed back to the comfort of our room and set the little one down to sleep, the two of us took a moment to revel in the quiet of the room. With incredible views of downtown Vancouver and the not-so-distant waterfront, it felt like a mini vacation we’d been needing badly.

We also found that the hotel had arranged to bring up a bottle of sparkling wine and a platter of fruit and cheese for us to nibble on – the ideal end to an already restful stay, and the perfect light dessert for two overstuffed gluttons.

Add to that a nice long bath in the soaker tub – complete with a glass of the wine, of course – and settling into the giant king-size bed was more than easy.

The next morning, we woke up and immediately started thinking about our next meal.

Instead of heading down to Stock & Supply for breakfast, we decided to hang out in our complimentary hotel robes and order room service.

Easily ordered via a QR code on the room’s telephone, the breakfast was brought up to our room before we could even finish our first cup of coffee.

I opted for the Stocked Classic – a platter of two free-range eggs, smoked bacon, caramelized onion hash browns, and sourdough toast – while my partner, who is allergic to eggs, went for a mushroom toast with a side salad.

We were happy to find that there were plenty of egg-free options on the menu, including Sunrise Oats and a Chia Seed Yogurt Parfait.

With some of our leftover sparkling wine from the night before, we made mimosas with our orange juice and enjoyed a slow morning at the expansive dining table.

Before checking out, and while the baby took a much-needed late-morning nap, we took one last moment to soak up the luxurious space. Checking out felt bittersweet, as we had so enjoyed having the chance to slow down and be pampered for a day, but it also gave us a fun new perspective on our own city, one that you don’t often get as a local.

While my partner went off to work, I decided to continue walking around downtown with our little one, as the area around the hotel is rife with some of the best cafés, restaurants, and bistros in the city.

The rest of the afternoon we continued doing what we do best: checking out all the great food and drink options in our own backyard.

To learn more about Delta Hotels by Marriott Vancouver Downtown Suites and book your stay, visit its website here.