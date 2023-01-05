Here are some of the coolest features of Vancouver’s newest destination hotel

One of the best ways to beat the January blues is to escape for a little while — and what better way to do this than booking a getaway with stunning accommodations?

The brand new Delta Hotels by Marriott has just opened in Vancouver — and it’s the perfect destination to relax and unwind.

From a luxurious resort-like spa and wellness centre to comfortable suites, and even some unique features like an on-site Starbucks, the hotel has truly been designed with the ideal guest experience in mind.

What’s more, it’s conveniently located just 15 minutes from BC Ferries and 20 minutes from the Vancouver International Airport.

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect.

Endless entertainment opportunities

Located adjacent to the hotel, guests will find the Cascades Casino Entertainment Complex, a spectacular gaming floor filled with exciting entertainment — meaning you won’t have to go far to soak in some fun.

Meanwhile, a short drive will bring guests to the Richmond Ice Centre, Silver City Entertainment Complex, the Watermania aquatic centre, and a number of golf courses.

A full-service resort experience

For guests who are looking to pamper themselves, the hotel provides a full-service resort experience, including The Severine Spa, a top-class spa and wellness center. Set to open in February 2023, the luxury spa will have six massage rooms, including two special couples massage rooms.

There’s also a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness centre where guests can stay on top of their workout regime. And after a gym session, why not enjoy some seriously blissful relaxation at the hot tub area or lounge around by the outdoor pool — both of which are set to open by April 2023.

Fantastic food and drink

At the Cascades Casino, there’s a wide range of delicious dishes suited to all tastes. From a buffet-style restaurant that features a different cuisine every day to the Summit Bar, which serves up mouthwatering cocktails, and Match Eatery and Public House, a modern sports bar, you’ll be spoiled for choice.

At the hotel, guests can take advantage of the 24/7 market for all their snacking needs, as well as the Delta Pantry, which offers exclusive access to Bonvoy Platinum Elite and Above guests with complimentary bites and drinks.

What’s more, there’s also a Starbucks Grab n’ Go onsite — the perfect spot for that much-needed morning caffeinating.

Modern space for business meetings

Travelling for business? The Cascades Casino is home to a sizable conference centre for travellers, which includes the modern Madeline Meeting Room, which has state-of-the-art technology and can host up to 60 people. There is also the Camille Boardroom for more intimate meetings, holding up to 10 people. Fun fact for movie buffs: Both conference rooms (as well as the Severine Spa) are named after characters from the James Bond movie franchise.

Intrigued? We know we are. To book your stay at the Delta Hotel by Marriott Vancouver Delta, click here.

Delta Hotels also participates in Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel program. This means members enjoy exclusive benefits, special rates, elite status recognition, and even points toward free stays. Benefits for all-inclusive getaways include member rates, resort discounts, potential room upgrades, complimentary massages, access to exclusive areas on property, weekly member cocktail events, and more. To join Marriott Bonvoy, click here.