Brace yourself! Some exciting job roles are yet to be filled and it’s so worth checking out.

The City of Delta has new postings for suitable applicants in a variety of areas. Community planners, dance instructors, and on-call nurses among others, can send in their applications now.

As of Friday, the city has a total of 19 jobs on its website.

Take a look at some interesting positions that come with generous salaries.

Planner

Salary: $45.68 – $53.97 per hour

Who should apply: Calling three applicants to fill Planner 1 positions! Besides having a degree in planning or related discipline, the ideal applicant would have a development planning focus in the Community Planning & Development department.

Engineering Project Technologist

Salary: $43.82 – $51.78 per hour

Who should apply: This position is open to anyone with minimum three years of experience in transportation engineering, preferably in municipal government. Experience in AutoCAD, pavement management practices, and transportation modelling software is also a must.

Registered Nurse

Salary: $38 – $44 per hour

Who should apply: This role requires a two-year experience in nursing with a bachelor’s degree in the same field, including a Public Health Nursing component from a recognized university. The applicant must be a registered nurse with the British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals (BCCNP).

User Support Specialist

Salary: $34.23 – $40.29 per hour

Who should apply: Looking for candidates with a two-year certificate program in computer technology or related discipline at a technical institute or community college. Someone with knowledge of Information Technology Service Management and the ITIL framework would be perfect.

Dance Instructors

Salary: $29 per hour

Who should apply: The city is seeking dynamic, creative, and energetic individuals to plan and deliver recreational dance programs for all ages and abilities.

How exciting! Did you see a job role that fits you? If not, check out the City of Delta’s website for more information.