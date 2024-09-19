News

Deadly crash forces closure of Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Amanda Wawryk
Amanda Wawryk
Sep 19 2024, 2:50 pm
DriveBC | Google Maps

One person has been killed in an early morning crash involving a motorcycle along Highway 1 eastbound through Langley.

Around 4:20 am on Thursday, Langley RCMP was notified of the crash near 240th Street, and it appears a car and a motorcycle were travelling east on the highway when they collided.

The driver of the motorcycle passed away due to injuries sustained in the collision.

The highway has been shut down eastbound between 232nd Street and 264th Street as the investigation continues.

highway 1 langley

Highway 1 is closed eastbound through Langley/Google Maps

Anyone with dashcam video or information is asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200 and quote file number 2024-30281.

