FoodFood News

Toronto tops the charts for the most diverse food scene in the world

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
May 13 2022, 5:37 pm
Toronto tops the charts for the most diverse food scene in the world
Jon Bilous/Shuttertock
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre
Pür & Simple

Burgers, Alcohol

Pür & Simple
Parallel 49 Brewing

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Parallel 49 Brewing
Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Burgers, Cafes

Emelle's Catering - West Side Kitchen

Chef’s Plate has revealed the city with the most diverse food scene in the world and it just so happens to be in Canada.

It’s settled, according to an analysis of Tripadvisor data by Chef’s Plate, Toronto has the most diverse food scene in the world.

They even found out that the city has 1,700 monthly Google Searches looking for the “best Chinese food Toronto” and ‘”best Mexican food Toronto.”

There’s no doubt, Toronto loves to eat.

toronto food

Chef’s Plate

The city came in first with 12 in the “International cuisines in top 20 restaurants” category with Cairo trailing behind, Seoul in third, and Karachi, Pakistan in fourth.

There’s been a ton of buzz in Toronto’s food industry lately and with the announcement that the Michelin Guide is coming to the city, this development just makes sense.

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.