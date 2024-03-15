David Beckham does a "triple somersault face plant" snowboarding in BC

A BC city was just blessed with the presence of soccer royalty as David Beckham made an appearance, enjoying some adventures in the snow with his mates.

Beckham posted about his adventures on Instagram, which included pictures and videos.

One of those videos showed him doing what he calls a “triple somersault face plant.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)

It’s a good advertisement for Fernie, which has some of the best skiing you can get in the region.

“What an amazing experience with friends, creating incredible memories,” Beckham said in the post.

Adding, “Ending with the perfect triple somersault face plant.”

One of the replies to his post was from a legend, not unlike Beckham.

Shaun White, three-time Olympic Gold medalist and legendary snowboarder, commented.

“We’re out there,” he wrote.

One Instagram user responded to White’s comments, likely referencing Beckham’s face plant, by saying, “Go give that man some lessons.”

Someone else wrote, “Even DB falls over.”

Others were courteous, saying, “Welcome to Canada.”

While Beckham doesn’t explicitly state that he was in Fernie, BC, folks in the comments quickly figured it out.

What do you think about Beckham’s moves in the snow?