Darryl Sutter is apparently a big fan of Canucks defenceman Luke Schenn

Luke Schenn has a lot of fans in Vancouver.

And at least one in Calgary.

Flames head coach Darryl Sutter seems like a big fan of the Canucks defenceman, speaking Schenn’s praises before Wednesday’s game at the Saddledome.

Sutter isn’t exactly a warm and fuzzy guy, at least not with the media, but he clearly has a soft spot for the all-time NHL hits leader.

Schenn played one season under Sutter, in 2015-16, when they were both with the Los Angeles Kings.

“I like Luke Schenn a lot,” Sutter told reporters in Calgary when asked a question about his opponent. “I coached him in LA. He’s a top guy. He’d be captain on most teams. I like that.”

It’s interesting that Sutter mentioned Schenn being captain on most teams because he doesn’t even wear a letter for the Canucks. The 33-year-old oozes leadership, though, and made our list of potential Canucks captain candidates, if Bo Horvat gets traded.

Schenn is also a trade candidate, given he’s a pending unrestricted free agent. He’s a top-four defenceman for Vancouver, but likely slots in as a bottom-pairing blueliner elsewhere. He’s also affordable, with a contract that counts just $850,000 against the cap — vitally important given how many NHL teams have minimal cap space to play with right now.

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin chose not to trade Schenn at last year’s deadline and sang the defenceman’s praises when asked about him.

Would the Flames be interested if he hits the trade market?

While Calgary could probably use a shakeup — they’re just three points up on the Canucks right now — right defence doesn’t appear to be a pressing need. The Flames already have Rasmus Andersson, Chris Tanev, MacKenzie Weegar, and Michael Stone on the right side, though Weegar can play the left side as well.

But Flames GM Brad Treliving has seemingly acquired more Sutter-style players in recent years, including Trevor Lewis, who played for Sutter in LA.

The Schenn decision will be an interesting one to follow. He plays an important role as Quinn Hughes’ defence partner and a culture carrier in a dressing room that needs it.

But the Canucks also need draft picks and prospects and probably aren’t in a position where they can hang onto older players like Schenn, instead of cashing in.