Danielle Smith wants Canada’s Environment and Climate Change Minister, Stephen Gilbeault, out of his job.

The Alberta premier hasn’t shied away from telling us how she really feels about Gilbeault, and recently, she made a plea for Justin Trudeau to get rid of him entirely.

“It was a national embarrassment to witness Minister Guilbeault at an international conference actively sabotaging the interests of Albertans and other Canadians by releasing a series of incoherent and illegal policy pronouncements,” she said in a joint statement at the conclusion of COP28 in Dubai.

“We were gravely disappointed to see [him] and other radical activists continue to push an approach that would consign the world to energy poverty and economic stagnation by focusing only on ending all fossil fuel use.”

Smith has often opposed Gilbeault’s views, ideas, and policies. She’s been at odds with him and the federal government over the Clean Electricity Regulations, invoking the so-called Sovereignty Act to fight those.

Most recently, she slammed the newly finalized federal Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, which the environment minister announced in late December.

“In another show of total disregard for the well-being of Canadians, the federal government has unilaterally imposed an unconstitutional edict with a bizarrely impossible timeline,” Smith said at that time.

“The sheer hypocrisy of this announcement is astounding.”

Alberta’s premier doesn’t seem to be the only person in the country who’s taken issue with the federal government, however.

According to a recent poll by public opinion company Nanos Research, positive views on the performance of the federal government and its international reputation broke

records with 17-year lows.

The research says that among those surveyed, Canadians are seven times more likely to describe the current government’s performance as very poor (37%) rather than very good (5%).

It also suggests that Canadians continue to be more likely to have negative rather than positive views on relations between the federal government and the provincial governments over the past year.

About one in two, or 32%, who were surveyed say relations have not improved, with 23% saying they have somewhat not improved.

In comparison, just over one in 10 people, or 1%, who were surveyed say relations have improved, with 12% saying they have somewhat improved.