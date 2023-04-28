Burnaby RCMP is not holding back its condemnation over the actions of teenagers inside a very busy mall this week after they say the teens brought a paintball gun and set it off on unsuspecting diners inside the food court.

It allegedly happened at Metrotown last Friday around suppertime.

Calling the behaviour “dangerous” and “reckless,” officers say not only could this have injured someone if they were hit by the paintballs, but the airsoft gun seized by police later closely resembled a handgun.

“This potentially increases the risk to the person in possession of the imitation firearm, bystanders, and responding police officers who must treat realistic-looking firearms as authentic until proven otherwise,” Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP said.

“It’s fortunate our CRT officers were in the area doing proactive patrols at the time and were able to safely intervene.”

The Mounties say the teens were released by officers after police had spoken with their parents.

In addition, the teens have also been banned from Metrotown.