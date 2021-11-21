News

"A long way from being out of danger": Abbotsford extends state of emergency

Nov 21 2021, 10:27 pm
"A long way from being out of danger": Abbotsford extends state of emergency
The Mayor of Abbotsford has provided an update on the flooding situation in parts of the City and extended a state of emergency.

The local state of emergency will remain in effect until at least November 29.

Mayor Henry Braun also provided an update on what’s happening in the area — including the situation for Sumas Prairie, which has seen devastating flooding.

Braun says the floodgates have been opened and water is now flowing straight from the Sumas River into the Fraser River.

At one point today, water levels dropped by three inches in six hours in part of Sumas Prairie.

Despite the good news, Braun says the City is still, “a long way from being out of danger.”

He points to the upcoming weather forecast, which includes more rain.

Braun says dozens of members of the Canadian Forces have been working with crews to support flood mitigation efforts and have been cleaning culverts and debris.

There are still repairs being made to the drinking water system, according to Braun.

He also says Abbotsford is working with the provincial and federal governments for supports for farmers.

At this point, more than 800 people have registered at reception centres and more than 200 have utilized support services.

There are still major repairs the need to be made to the road and transportation network.

Another update is expected Monday afternoon.

