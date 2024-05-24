Canucks almost traded for Kiprusoff before Flames got him in 2003

Miikka Kiprusoff nearly became a member of the Vancouver Canucks and it would have altered the course of history for two rivals.

The Calgary Flames traded for the future All-Star goalie in 2003, picking him up for just a second-round draft pick. Kiprusoff only had 48 games of NHL experience at the time, but Flames GM and head coach Darryl Sutter believed in him.

But apparently, so did Canucks GM Brian Burke.

Speaking with Sportsnet 960 in Calgary, Sutter said the Canucks had “big-time” interest in the 2006 Vezina Trophy winner.

“We needed a top goaltender. It ended up being a second-round pick for Miikka. That was as far as we could go. I still remember sitting in a hotel room going, ‘Jeez, that’s as far as we can go with this one.'”

Sutter knew Kiprusoff well from his time as head coach of the Sharks.

In the end, Sutter explained to hosts Pat Steinberg and Wes Gilbertson that San Jose felt Calgary’s 2005 second-round pick would be higher than Vancouver’s.

“Vancouver was in on him too, big time,” Sutter said. “We were fortunate to get him.”

Darryl Sutter was on Flames Talk yesterday looking back on the 04 run. He mentioned that the Vancouver Canucks were also interested in trading for Miikka Kiprusoff. But San Jose picked Calgary because their second round pick would be higher. Very interesting stuff. pic.twitter.com/EFJePsa2PI — Robert Munnich (@RingOfFireCGY) May 24, 2024

The ripple effect of a Kiprusoff trade to Vancouver would have been massive.

Kiprusoff was sensational as soon as he joined the Flames, posting a .933 save percentage in 2003-04 and leading Calgary to Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals. They don’t make it that far without him.

The team Calgary beat in the first round was the Canucks, who lost their starting goalie Dan Cloutier to injury during that series. It was a seven-game series that saw the Canucks use three goalies: Cloutier, Johan Hedberg, and Alex Auld.

Kiprusoff won the Vezina Trophy in his second season with the Flames, and the Canucks went on to trade for Roberto Luongo in 2006.