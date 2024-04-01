Can Dakota Joshua fix the Canucks struggling power play?

The Vancouver Canucks need more from their power play.

No matter how you look at it, the unit has not been good enough. With just eight games left until the postseason, time is running out to find an answer.

Yesterday’s 3-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks provided a look at a potential solution as winger Dakota Joshua got some time with the man advantage.

While Joshua played primarily with the second unit, he looked very comfortable in front of the net and scored one of the prettiest goals of the season.

“Back in the day, I used to be on the power play, so I know some things to do out there, and I was just lucky enough to have that one go in,” Joshua said about the goal after the game.

The Canucks are tied for 26th with a 16.4% power play since the All-Star Break, a number that got boosted by two power-play goals last game against the lowly Ducks.

The Canucks have four players that have been stapled to the first power-play unit in Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller. They have struggled to find a natural fit in the fifth spot since Bo Horvat and Andrei Kuzmenko left town.

They need new life in the unit, and Joshua, with his big body and soft hands, could be the answer that the team is looking for.

“It’s a different speed at this level, but I feel comfortable and confident in my game to be able to make plays down there,” said the power forward about playing in front of the net with the man advantage.

The Canucks have tried lots of players on the top unit without much-prolonged success. Perhaps now is the time to put Joshua in that spot and let the breakout star give the unit a new look.