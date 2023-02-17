Daiso is opening a new store in Metro Vancouver

Calling all Daiso fans! Daiso Canada is opening its fourth Canadian location this spring in Surrey, BC.

You can find the new store in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood at the Strawberry Hill Shopping Centre, next to Five Guys at 12101 72 Avenue.

The grand opening is set for Saturday, March 11 and Sunday, March 12, kicking off at 10 am.

As they welcome folks to their grand opening, Daiso fans will be able to score on promotional deals. The first 100 customers on Saturday and Sunday will get a promo goodie bag with a minimum $40 purchase.

The new Surrey store spans a size of 6,900 sq ft.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daiso Canada (@daiso_canada_official)

If you aren’t already a fan of the brand, you might want to check it out when they open its new location. Daiso is almost like a Japanese lifestyle store crossed with a dollar store.

From houseware and personal care to stationary and snacks, it’s easy to spend an hour scouring their aisles for unique finds.

Daiso has over 5,000 stores in dozens of countries worldwide. In Metro Vancouver, there’s a Daiso Japan store at 810 Granville Street in downtown Vancouver, which opened in 2021.

Previous Daiso locations at Aberdeen Centre and International Village Mall have been converted into very similar Oomomo stores.

Unlike the previous franchise locations, the recently opened Daiso stores are directly operated and managed by the Japanese company, which says it has plans to open additional stores in Metro Vancouver later this year. It will open about 30 more stores in Canada and the United States by the end of 2023.