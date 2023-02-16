Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all eight stores in BC

Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down in Canada, leaving a sizeable hole in BC, where there are several retail locations.
According to court documents, the company will be shutting down all 54 locations Canada-wide.
Seven locations of Bed Bath & Beyond are in the Lower Mainland and one is on Vancouver Island in Victoria. All locations are still open and no closing dates have yet to be announced:
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Abbotsford
32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 65
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Langley
19860 Langley Bypass, Unit 100
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Coquitlam
1175 Woolridge Street
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Vancouver
1740 West Broadway
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Richmond
Central at Garden City Mall, 4751 McClelland Road, Unit 2220
- Bed Bath & Beyond – North Vancouver
200-845 Marine Drive
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Burnaby
6200 McKay Avenue, Unit 240
- Bed Bath & Beyond – Victoria
775 Finalyson Street
Daily Hive has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond to learn about the timeline for store closures and whether or not there will be store-closing sales.
With files from Daily Hive Staff.