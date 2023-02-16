VentureShoppingCurated

Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all eight stores in BC

Feb 16 2023, 10:49 pm
Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all eight stores in BC
Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down in Canada, leaving a sizeable hole in BC, where there are several retail locations.

According to court documents, the company will be shutting down all 54 locations Canada-wide.

Seven locations of Bed Bath & Beyond are in the Lower Mainland and one is on Vancouver Island in Victoria. All locations are still open and no closing dates have yet to be announced:

  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Abbotsford
    32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 65
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Langley
    19860 Langley Bypass, Unit 100
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Coquitlam
    1175 Woolridge Street
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Vancouver
    1740 West Broadway
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Richmond
    Central at Garden City Mall, 4751 McClelland Road, Unit 2220
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – North Vancouver
    200-845 Marine Drive
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Burnaby
    6200 McKay Avenue, Unit 240
  • Bed Bath & Beyond – Victoria
    775 Finalyson Street

Daily Hive has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond to learn about the timeline for store closures and whether or not there will be store-closing sales.

With files from Daily Hive Staff.

