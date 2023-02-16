Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all eight stores in BC

Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down in Canada, leaving a sizeable hole in BC, where there are several retail locations.

According to court documents, the company will be shutting down all 54 locations Canada-wide.

Seven locations of Bed Bath & Beyond are in the Lower Mainland and one is on Vancouver Island in Victoria. All locations are still open and no closing dates have yet to be announced:

Bed Bath & Beyond – Abbotsford

32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 65

32700 South Fraser Way, Unit 65 Bed Bath & Beyond – Langley

19860 Langley Bypass, Unit 100

19860 Langley Bypass, Unit 100 Bed Bath & Beyond – Coquitlam

1175 Woolridge Street

1175 Woolridge Street Bed Bath & Beyond – Vancouver

1740 West Broadway

1740 West Broadway Bed Bath & Beyond – Richmond

Central at Garden City Mall, 4751 McClelland Road, Unit 2220

Central at Garden City Mall, 4751 McClelland Road, Unit 2220 Bed Bath & Beyond – North Vancouver

200-845 Marine Drive

Bed Bath & Beyond – Burnaby

6200 McKay Avenue, Unit 240

6200 McKay Avenue, Unit 240 Bed Bath & Beyond – Victoria

775 Finalyson Street

Daily Hive has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond to learn about the timeline for store closures and whether or not there will be store-closing sales.

You might also like: Bed Bath & Beyond is shutting down all 54 stores across Canada

Bruce Willis' family provides update on star's battle with "cruel disease"

Dream job alert: Arc’teryx is hiring 70+ roles in Vancouver

With files from Daily Hive Staff.