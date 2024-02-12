Daily Hive has arrived in Victoria, and to celebrate this fantastic milestone, we’re giving away a luxury staycation at Magnolia Hotel & Spa to our readers.

After all, Daily Hive Victoria is your new home for all things food and fun around the city and Vancouver Island. And a stay at the award-winning hotel offers exactly that.

The luxury boutique hotel is renowned for its quaint and unassuming decadence, exemplified by its award-winning spa, fine dining restaurant, and lounge, perfect for enjoying cocktails. And don’t miss out on enjoying the Pacific Northwest cuisine created by the team’s passion for Vancouver Island ingredients.

Ideally situated within walking distance of Victoria’s top attractions, Magnolia Hotel & Spa is just steps away from the Inner Harbour, Legislature, and vibrant shopping and dining districts.

Magnolia Hotel & Spa has consistently been awarded among Canada’s best hotels, including being named one of the top hotels by Tripadvisor, Travel & Leisure World’s Best Awards, Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice, and US News & World Report.

Make sure to stop by The Courtney Room for Chef Brian Tesolin’s delicious tasting and a la carte menus. Guests will also enjoy the world-class wine and cocktail programs during their visit.

The Prize

two-night stay at Magnolia Hotel & Spa

$150 credit to spend on dinner at The Courtney Room or room service

Continental breakfast for two

This prize is valued at $1,175 plus tax, depending on the dates of stay. Some restrictions and blackout dates apply.

How to enter

To enter to win, do at least one of the following:

1. Follow @Victoria_City_Canada, @MagnoliaHotel, and @TheCourtneyRoom on Instagram. Leave a comment below telling us once you have, along with your handle. (1 entry)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria BC (@victoria_city_canada)

2. Subscribe to the Daily Hive Victoria newsletter. (1 entry)

Contest entries will be accepted from the time and date of publishing until 11:59 pm PT on February 26, 2024. One winner will be chosen at random and contacted through the platform used to enter.