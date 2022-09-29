15 companies hiring over 242 positions in Vancouver this October

Opportunity abounds in October. From startups to globally recognized companies, everyone’s hiring in Vancouver.

If you’ve been feeling stagnant lately, then take a look at who’s hiring. Moving to a new company or starting a brand-new career could take you far.

Whether you’re looking for a salary bump, better perks, or a new challenge, there’s something for you on this list to spark your imagination. What does your next career move look like?

Companies hiring in Vancouver

Who: Aritzia is a vertically integrated design house with an innovative global platform, home to an extensive portfolio of exclusive brands for every function and individual aesthetic. It’s about good design, quality materials, and timeless style that endures and inspires — all with the well-being of our People and Planet in mind. We call this Everyday Luxury. Founded in 1984, in Vancouver, Canada, we create and curate products that are both beautiful and beautifully made, cultivate aspirational environments, offer engaging service that delights, and connect through captivating communications. We pride ourselves on providing immersive, and highly personal shopping experiences at aritzia.com and in our 100+ boutiques throughout North America to everyone, everywhere.

Distribution Centre Associate, Concierge Advisor, and Retail Associate. Perks: We’re proud to offer industry-leading wages, incredible career growth opportunities, and exciting employee perks that expand across our business. Check out some of the benefits you’ll have access to at Aritzia, perks may vary by workplace: Competitive Remuneration: performance-based pay increases and career progression Product Discount – Our famous product discount, online and in store Performance Incentives to recognize hard work and attention to detail In-house Commissary and Cafe including complimentary beverages (Support Office, Concierge, and Distribution Centre) The Set: In-house gym facility (Support Office, Concierge, and Distribution Centre) Amenities – Facilities including bike storage rooms, shower facilities with complimentary conveniences from Le Labo, Dyson, and Aesop, and private parent’s room Free premium subscription to wellness app – Headspace Employee Assistance Program: 24/7 support, resources, and information available to you and your family Dog-Friendly Office (Support Office and Concierge) – Bring your best friend to work Transit subsidy Aspirational workspace where every detail is considered to connect to the energy of the culture + panoramic views of the North Shore Mountains at our Support Office

Who: Makeship is a crowdfunding platform that provides a new, innovative way for content creators to connect with their global fanbase, build their brand, and turn their passions into products. Through collaborations with creators, Makeship enables the design, creation, and distribution of limited edition custom products — like Plushies.

Jobs: Makeship is currently hiring a Junior Illustrator, Illustrator, Engineering Manager, Lead Software Developer

Who: Givex is an end-to-end customer engagement solution that provides POS, gift card, and loyalty solutions to Canada’s restaurant industry.

Jobs: Givex is currently hiring a Digital Marketing Manager.

Who: Fresh Tracks Canada is Canada’s leading and only travel service specializing in exclusively-Canadian travel. Creating personalized vacations in Canada, Fresh Tracks offers customizable trip packages meant to encourage travelers to experience all Canada has to offer. From the minute you reach the country, your entire trip is handled. With over 20 years of experience and over 15,000 personalized vacations, Fresh Tracks Canada is the leading Canadian Travel Insider.

Jobs: Digital Growth Manager (Conversion Rate Optimization), Full Stack Web Developer, UX Designer

Who: Diligent is the leading governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) SaaS company, serving one million users from over 25,000 customers around the world. Its innovative technology gives leaders a connected view of governance, risk, compliance, and ESG across their organizations, sparking the insights they need to make better decisions and lead with purpose.

Jobs: Product Designer, Principal Software Engineer, R&D Manager (Serverless Infrastructure), Senior Software Engineer, Service Cloud Analyst, and more.

Who: Knak , the world’s first codeless email and landing page creation platform, started with a simple idea: making life easier for marketers. Built by marketers and designed for everyone, Knak exists to lead the fight for creativity in marketing. The platform allows users to create beautiful on-brand emails and landing pages in minutes – no coding required. Knak is platform agnostic, meaning emails are fully responsive, render flawlessly across browsers, and sync seamlessly with marketing automation platforms. Knak also works with the top marketing automation platforms in the market, including Adobe Marketo Engage, Eloqua, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, Pardot, Adobe Campaign, and more. Knak gives you back complete creative control.

Jobs: Knak is currently hiring for Content Marketing Manager, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Demand Generation Manager, and Salesforce Administrator. All open positions are available remote or hybrid, based on candidate preference. Knak is always looking for amazing individuals who will help raise talent and can add to the carefully crafted culture. Let Knak know why you’d be a great addition here.

Who: Founded in 2014, VoPay is a financial technology company that enables businesses to provide transparent and simple payment solutions. VoPay’s Fintech-as-a-Service platform allows companies to embed financial services and payment capabilities into their existing applications, products, or services through a single API. Trusted by enterprises across all industries, VoPay has over 12,000 North American financial institutions within its network and continues to grow.

Jobs: VoPay is currently hiring a Junior Front-End Developer, Partnerships Manager, Sales Executive- FinTech, Client Success Manager, and Administrative Assistant.

Who : NDAX is a leading innovative cryptocurrency trading platform in compliance with Canadian banking regulations, created with retail, institutional, early investors, and crypto traders in mind. NDAX is a simple, compliant, and easy-to-use trading platform setting the standard for the Canadian cryptocurrency industry. With a mission to empower more Canadians to unlock the full potential of digital finance and address various needs in Canada’s cryptocurrency space, the NDAX team has multidisciplinary and diverse backgrounds including finance, technology, engineering, compliance, marketing, and more.

Jobs: NDAX is currently hiring for a Product Manager (Remote), Project Manager/Analyst (Remote), and many more.

Who: Reddit is a community of communities where people can dive into anything through experiences built around their interests, hobbies, and passions. With more than 50 million daily active uniques and 100,000+ active communities, it’s home to the most open and authentic conversations on the internet. From real estate to parenting, skincare to hockey, there’s a community for everybody on Reddit.

Jobs: Reddit is currently hiring remotely for a variety of positions in Canada including Client Partner, Mid-Market, Senior iOS Engineer, X, Sr. Data Scientist, International Growth (Market Insights), Senior Data Scientist, Analytics – International Growth, Senior Frontend Engineer, Developer Platform among 36 more.

Comprehensive health benefits Flexible unlimited vacation days Monthly global wellness days Family planning stipends and services Four+ months paid parental leave Personal & professional development stipends Paid Volunteer time off Workspace & home office stipends

More: To learn more about Reddit Canada’s open positions, visit Reddit’s career page .

Who: Xero is a global tech company that provides cloud-based accounting software to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and advisors across Canada. With over 3.3 million subscribers, the software includes a core accounting solution, workforce management, expenses, and projects. In addition, Xero offers an ecosystem of over 1,000 third-party apps. The company recently acquired Calgary’s TaxCycle for a total of $75M CAD and is excited to continue to expand its Canadian presence.

Jobs: Xero is currently recruiting for seven roles, with three Toronto-based positions, four Calgary-based, and five remote. Positions include Intermediate iOS Engineer, Senior Legal Counsel, Bilingual Tax Analyst, Senior Engineer, Tax Software Tester, Senior Legal Counsel.

Who: Founded in Vancouver, Canada in 2003, Plenty of Fish is one of the early pioneers in the online dating industry, with one of the largest and most diverse communities of singles. It is one of the top revenue-driving brands in the Match Group (comprised of Tinder, OkCupid, Hinge, and Match.com). The team at Plenty of Fish loves what they do and they have the ability to profoundly impact millions of people’s lives every single day! Recently named one of BC’s Top Employers, Plenty of Fish is a great place to build friendships, grow your career and collaborate with top talent.

