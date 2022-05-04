NewsTransportationUrbanized

BC pedestrians and cyclists may no longer need to pay for involvement in crashes

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
May 4 2022, 11:35 pm
BC pedestrians and cyclists may no longer need to pay for involvement in crashes
EJ Nickerson/Shutterstock

ICBC is changing some of its policies around pedestrians and cyclists.

The changes come after a highly controversial insurance case that involved cyclist Ben Bolliger, who was expected to pay thousands of dollars to a driver after causing damage to a car.

While ICBC’s changes don’t mean that cyclists or other vulnerable commuters will never have to pay, ICBC says there will be fewer occurrences of it happening.

“Additionally, claims involving a cyclist or pedestrian who has suffered a non-severe injury will be carefully considered by a committee of experts. These changes mean that moving forward, the instances of when ICBC may seek recovery from cyclists or pedestrians will be much more limited.”

ICBC states that it won’t be seeking recovery for costs in certain clearly defined situations.

Those situations include the following:

  • Where a cyclist or pedestrian has suffered a severe or catastrophic injury.

  • If there has been a fatality.

  • When ICBC must determine liability as 50/50 because there is not enough evidence to determine what happened.

Bolliger’s case shed light on other cyclists who dealt with similar penalties for crashes they were involved in and were maybe not at fault for. Bolliger has stated online that a Mercedes blew a stop sign before running into him. He’s been fighting for ICBC to change its policies ever since.

“Additionally, claims involving a cyclist or pedestrian who has suffered a non-severe injury will be carefully considered by a committee of experts. These changes mean that moving forward, the instances of when ICBC may seek recovery from cyclists or pedestrians will be much more limited,” reads the ICBC statement.

While Bolliger is celebrating the news, he also thinks more work should be done.

For Bolliger’s case, ICBC is now holding the vehicle driver 100% responsible for the crash, meaning Bolliger is not liable for any damages.

GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Amir AliAmir Ali
+ News
+ Transportation
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT