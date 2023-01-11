Back in the fall, much-loved Vancouver brunch spot Catch 122 announced some big news.

The Gastown staple for mid-morning eats revealed it would be leaving its 122 W Hastings Street address and ultimately hopping over the harbour to reopen in North Vancouver.

Now, after 11 years of operation in Vancouver, the concept is almost ready to welcome guests to its new Lower Lonsdale Shipyards District digs.

Right now, Catch 122 is currently operating right next door to its OG spot. It can be found at 120 W Hastings, the former location of Wildebeest.

This was just a temporary move and the eatery’s last day of operation at 120 W Hastings will be January 16, 2023.

But not to worry, as Catch 122 has shared it will be reopening on January 26, 2023, at the new 128 Carrie Cates Court location in North Vancouver.

There you have it. Happy breakfast and brunch-ing!

Catch 122

Address: 128 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Instagram