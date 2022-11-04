NewsCanadaMedia

CTV faces outrage from Lisa LaFlamme fans over Omar Sachedina special (VIDEO)

Nov 4 2022, 9:31 pm
CTV News/Bell Media

CTV News is facing backlash from fans of Lisa LaFlamme after promoting a new special about chief anchor Omar Sachedina.

The media organization was bombarded with angry replies to a tweet promoting the segment titled “Expelled: My Roots in Uganda with Omar Sachedina.”

The special presentation, which airs Friday at 9 pm, follows Sachedina’s journey to his mother’s homeland of Uganda.

Sachedina, who was born in Vancouver to parents of Indian descent from Uganda, grew up in an Ismaili Muslim household.

“50 years ago, my mom was expelled from the country where she was born,” the anchor tweeted in late October, sharing a trailer for the special.

“So were tens of thousands of other Asians in Uganda. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. My sister and I were there with her.”

News of the special hit a nerve with many viewers who have not forgotten about Bell Media abruptly firing LaFlamme in August.

“Sorry no. Still haven’t forgiven you for Lisa LaFlamme,” one person tweeted.

Others went as far as to accuse Sachedina of throwing LaFlamme under the bus.

One person thinks the special is a “slick PR move” from Bell.

Fortunately, Sachedina has also received tons of support.

“All the negativity on the CTV page brought me here. This is a story that should be told and is an important part of our multicultural history,” tweeted one person.

“I am going to watch this with my children since their mother and grandmother also came fleeing Idi Amin. Thank you for this.”

“Really looking forward to your doc, Omar! Congrats. My fam is from Tanzania and Kenya, but the crisis in Uganda led to us, like so many, leaving,” tweeted another.

Sachedina was named the new chief anchor of CTV National News on the same day LaFlamme announced her ouster.

Bell’s decision triggered a firestorm of what many Canadians called “unfair” hate against the newly appointed anchor, reminding people that Sachedina was not pulling the strings behind the scenes.

National Trending StaffNational Trending Staff
