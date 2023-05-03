Callout: We want to hear your worst crow attack stories

It’s crow nesting season in Vancouver, and if you’ve been in the city for any amount of time, it’s more than likely you’ve had a run-in with territorial crows before. Some say you can’t even call yourself a Vancouverite unless you’ve been dive bombed by a crow and lived to tell the tale!

We want to hear your most annoying (perhaps even terrifying) stories about being attacked by crows in Metro Vancouver.

Did you get your ponytail snatched by a cawing crow? Were you stalked down your street by a murder of crows? Let us know! Fill out the Google Form below and have your story heard.