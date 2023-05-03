Man blocks Vancouver realtor’s car, allegedly pours coffee over it in racist parkade tantrum (VIDEO)

A Vancouver realtor says she was the target of a disturbing parkade altercation Tuesday where a man allegedly poured coffee on her car, trapped her in a spot, and hurled racist insults at her.

Angelina Dean tells Daily Hive she was at One Burrard Place (at 1289 Hornby Street) to show a unit Tuesday afternoon and parked in the building’s guest parking.

But when she returned, she found a man pouring coffee all over her car. She asked him what he was doing, to which the man allegedly replied she was parked in his spot and claimed he’d called a towing company.

But that area of the parkade didn’t have numbered stalls, Dean said, and she’d confirmed with the building’s concierge that it was okay to park there. The concierge told her only the lower levels of the parkade, behind the gate, were assigned to residents. She’s parked in that spot more than a dozen times in recent weeks during showings.

Dean said she tried to get in her car and leave, but the man tried blocking her with his body. She was finally able to get in, but the man blocked her in the spot with his own vehicle. A video she took in the parkade shows a white Range Rover blocking her way out.

The man allegedly wouldn’t move for more than 10 minutes, causing a traffic jam as other vehicles tried to get out of the parkade.

Dean also said the man hurled insults at her, allegedly saying, “You Asian women don’t know how to drive or where to park.”

The honking in the parkade apparently got the attention of the building’s concierge, who came to see what was going on. Dean said the concierge checked on her to see if she was okay before going to talk to the man.

She couldn’t hear what was said, but eventually, the concierge convinced the man to move along to clear path to the parking garage.

Dean said she spoke with the concierge again before she left and said he told her she could continue parking in that area for future showings.

“I’ve never heard anything from anybody about not being able to park there. So the fact that the first thing was something so extreme .. to literally prevent someone from going,” Dean said. “And this didn’t even affect just me, it affected cars behind and in front of him.”

The building is a luxury property, and she wonders if the man, who said he lived there, thinks he can “get away with these things.”

Dean spoke to Daily Hive from a downtown car wash Tuesday, where she was grateful to have her car clean again. She’s speaking out to warn others and encourage them to speak up if they ever find themselves in a similar situation.

She tried making a report to the Vancouver Police Department Tuesday but gave up after being on hold for more than an hour. She’s trying to get in touch with the police again Wednesday.

Daily Hive has reached out to Reliant Properties, the property management company that lists One Burrard Place in its portfolio, for comment on what happened.