10 hidden gems to discover in West Vancouver

Those who grew up outside of West Vancouver may not know about some of its secret beaches, pristine parks and other hidden gems loved by locals and tourists alike.

The district municipality is known for its vast selection of towering mansions, as it’s one of the most expensive areas to live in the province.

But it also boasts a plethora of serene, natural areas that are just waiting to be explored.

Things to do in West Vancouver

This small but scenic rocky beach is an idyllic spot to kick back, relax and enjoy the sunset. You’ll probably want to bring along some water shoes, to make the stroll a little easier on your feet. Beach-goers may even want to bring along a little picnic to enjoy while soaking up the views.

Address: 2930 Park Lane, West Vancouver

Find this hidden gem just a few minutes away from Dundarave Village. Perfect for kids, it features soft sand and ideal swimming conditions. Of course, given its prime location, visitors will also be treated to sweeping views of the region at this beloved spot. Bring along the whole family and make a day of it.

Address: About five kilometres from Dundarave Village, West Vancouver

Head over to this waterfront park that is totally worth the trip across the bridge. It’s right at the foot of 25th Street and offers people a scenic place to go for a stroll any time of the year. It’s also a great spot for avid bird watchers, as many species tend to flock here.

Address: 25th Street, West Vancouver

This little known park is a great alternative to the popular (and often crowded) Lighthouse Park, which is located nearby. Follow a narrow trail down to oceanside cliffs surrounded by hemlock, cedar and arbutus trees. It also offers absolutely breathtaking views of the ocean and surrounding area.

Address: 5080 Howe Sound Lane, West Vancouver

This hard-to-find park is another option if you’re looking to enjoy a leisurely stroll without big crowds of people. But like the saying goes, the harder it is to find, the less crowded it is. It’s also located within close proximity of Lighthouse Park. Go down the steps at Rose Crescent through the woods until you stumble upon this sandy beach.

Address: 3966 Marine Drive, West Vancouver

If the Stanley Park Seawall becomes too busy, just head over the bridge to find this gem. The West Vancouver Seawall is much less crowded than its downtown Vancouver counterpart and it offers equally as beautiful views of the region. Also called the Centennial Seawalk, the route stretches from Ambleside to Dundarave.

Address: 2240 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

Escape to this peaceful park that is a little bit more off the beaten path. If you’re traveling west along Marine Drive, just turn left on Piccadilly Street and left again on Dogwood Lane. The lush shoreline park offers visitors the perfect place to unwind by the seaside.

Address: 4712 Dogwood Lane, West Vancouver

Loved by locals, this spot is a must for anyone who has never tried it. The restaurant overlooks downtown Vancouver and Stanley Park and was given the title: “Vancouver’s original seafood grill restaurant.” Salmon House dishes out creative seafood and other fine dining options that keep guests coming back for more.

Address: 2229 Folkestone Way, West Vancouver

Established in 1991, Spirit Gallery is another must-visit gem in West Vancouver. The Aboriginal-owned gallery offers a vast collection of West Coast native art from both renowned and emerging artists. It’s right in the heart of Horseshoe Bay and mere steps away from the quaint waterfront and a selection of charming shops and cafes.

Address: 6408 Bay Street, West Vancouver

Enjoy nature’s playground in Howe Sound. Sewell’s Marina offers a plethora of awesome activities to explore, including boat rentals, sea safari tours and fishing charters. It even hosts corporate adventures, which includes a sea quest scavenger hunt, marine discovery tour and a variety of private tours.

Address: 6409 Bay Street, West Vancouver