Iconic and creative hyper-local Halloween costumes by British Columbians

People in BC have been so creative with their Halloween costumes! Of the many incredible ideas shared online, we spotted a few that were specific to BC.

One that caught many eyes online was a DIY costume by Edyta Suska. She showed off her brilliant costume earlier this week, dressed as a BC Ferries vessel, on TikTok. The video has been viewed more than 340,000 times.

Of the hundreds of comments people left, folks praised her for the unique costume.

“This is the best costume I’ve seen this year!” theracheljahner wrote.

Another costume locals seemed to love was from Vancouver resident Uytae Lee.

He posted himself wearing a poster board which read, “Eby will tell you that Vampires are ‘Alt-Fright’ but neglects saying that Ghosts are ‘Boooo-Isheviks.’”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uytae Lee (@uytaelee)

Hundreds of people on Instagram liked the post aimed at BC’s Premier-elect David Eby, including Christine Boyle, the newly elected NDP MLA for Vancouver-Little Mountain.

“10/10 😂,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, TransLink self-proclaimed an idea it had was one of the “hottest” Halloween costumes of the season — a compass card!

It shared the look on TikTok and added that a second person could even dress up as the Compass Card reader for a duo.

“And then you could run into each other all night making beeping noises,” TranskLink said in a post.

Unfortunately, even if you dress up like a Compass Card, you will still need a real one to tap in before riding with TransLink.

However, “If they were actually this big, maybe we’d stop losing them 👻,” TransLink added.

Have you spotted any other niche BC costumes?

Let us know in the comments below!