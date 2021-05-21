Cream Pony is popping up at Streetcar Brewing this weekend
We’ve been patiently waiting for the North Shore’s new destination for fried chicken and donuts, Cream Pony, to open its doors.
We still have to wait a bit longer for the brick and mortar to open, but, we have the opportunity to get this purveyor’s crispy-fried, sweet glazed treats in the meantime thanks to a pop-up.
Cream Pony will be popping up this weekend at Streetcar Brewing in North Vancouver.
- See also:
Folks who head to the 123A 1st Street E brewing on Monday, May 24, will be able to get some amazing eats starting at noon until 8 pm (or while supplies last).
You can get a crispy chicken sandwich with tots for $14 or a glazed donut for $3 a pop.
Be sure to stop by and check out what Cream Pony has to offer ahead of its storefront opening (and get some beer too).
View this post on Instagram
Cream Pony Pop-Up @ Streetcar Brewing
When: Monday. May 24 from noon to 8 pm (or while supplies last)
Where: 123A 1st Street E, North Vancouver