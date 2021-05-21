We’ve been patiently waiting for the North Shore’s new destination for fried chicken and donuts, Cream Pony, to open its doors.

We still have to wait a bit longer for the brick and mortar to open, but, we have the opportunity to get this purveyor’s crispy-fried, sweet glazed treats in the meantime thanks to a pop-up.

Cream Pony will be popping up this weekend at Streetcar Brewing in North Vancouver.

Folks who head to the 123A 1st Street E brewing on Monday, May 24, will be able to get some amazing eats starting at noon until 8 pm (or while supplies last).

You can get a crispy chicken sandwich with tots for $14 or a glazed donut for $3 a pop.

Be sure to stop by and check out what Cream Pony has to offer ahead of its storefront opening (and get some beer too).

Cream Pony Pop-Up @ Streetcar Brewing

When: Monday. May 24 from noon to 8 pm (or while supplies last)

Where: 123A 1st Street E, North Vancouver