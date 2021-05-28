Here are new movies and shows worth watching on Crave this weekend

As we go full steam into the weekend and bid farewell to May, Crave is releasing some enticing new shows and movies to make sure you stick to the couch all weekend.

The streaming service already released Friends: The Reunion, and Crave has some other HBO and HBO Max programming worth watching, as well as some content from Showcase and Starz.

Needless to say, there’s a lot of streaming to take care of this weekend.

HBO and HBO Max Programming

HBO Max Special Friends: The Reunion (May 27)

HBO Max Series Hacks – Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (May 27)

HBO Max Series Legendary – Season 2, Episode 6 (May 27)

HBO Max Series A World of Calm – Season 1, Episodes 5-10 (May 27)

HBO Series The Shop: Uninterrupted – Season 4, Episode 1 (May 28 at 9:30 pm ET)

HBO Series Pause with Sam Jay – Season 1, Episode 2 (May 29)

HBO Series A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 2, Episode 6 *Season Finale* (May 28 at 11 pm ET)

HBO Films’ Osla (May 29 at 8 pm ET)

HBO Series In Treatment – Season 4, Episodes 5-6 (May 30 at 9 p.m. ET)

HBO Series Mare of Easttown – Season 1, Episode 7 *Series Finale* (May 30 at 10 pm ET)

HBO Series Axios – Season 4, Episode 8 (May 31)

HBO Series In Treatment – Season 4, Episodes 7-8 (May 31 at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

The Climb (May 28)

The Personal History of David Copperfield (May 28)

SHOWTIME Programming

Lavell Crawford: The Comedy Vaccine (May 28 at 10 pm ET)

The Chi – Season 4, Episode 2 (May 30 at 9 pm ET)

Black Monday – Season 3, Episode 2 (May 30 at 10 p.m. ET)

Flatbush Misdemeanors – Season 1, Episode 2 (May 30 at 10:30 pm ET)

Ziwe – Season 1, Episode 4 (May 30 at 11 pm ET)

STARZ Programming

Dave (May 28)

New Jack City (May 28)

The Next Three Days (May 28)

Step Up: High Water – Season 2, Episode 3 (May 28)

You’re Next (May 28)

The Girlfriend Experience – Season 3, Episode 6 (May 30)

Run The World – Season 1, Episode 3 (May 30)