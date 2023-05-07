Vehicle veers off road and hits 19-year-old on sidewalk: Burnaby RCMP

A young man in Burnaby is in hospital after he was hit by a vehicle that veered onto the sidewalk Saturday afternoon.

Burnaby RCMP said it responded to a report of a “single motor vehicle incident” around 1:50 pm Saturday near Imperial Street and Patterson Avenue.

Mounties explain that the driver was travelling eastbound on Imperial Street at the intersection at Patterson Avenue when their vehicle swerved onto the sidewalk and struck a 19-year-old pedestrian.

The young man was transported to the hospital in critical condition, police said in a statement Sunday morning.

Burnaby RCMP seeks dash cam footage, additional witnesses, after pedestrian struck by vehicle

Meanwhile, police were able to speak to the driver after they remained at the scene.

Impaired driving has been ruled out, RCMP added.

“If you witnessed the incident and have not spoken to police, our investigators would like to hear from you,” said Corporal Mike Kalanj. “If you have dash cam video in the area, we would also like to speak to you.”

Anyone that witnessed the incident or may have dash cam footage in the area of Patterson Avenue and Imperial Street between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm to contact the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-15026.