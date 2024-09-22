NewsTransportationUrbanized

Here are some of the crash-prone spots in Richmond

Sep 22 2024, 7:21 pm
A Richmond crime prevention program has revealed some of the most crash-prone areas in Metro Vancouver city after noticing a recent increase in collisions.

Block Watch, a community-based group of Richmond residents, is pleading with drivers to “please slow down and drive with care.”

In a social media post, it said four areas have become more prone to crashes.

  • Shell Road and Alderbridge Way,
  • No. 3 Road and Bridgeport Road,
  • No. 3 Road and Granville Road,
  • and Westminster Highway and No. 2 Road.

“Please exercise extra patience and caution when travelling,” Richmond Block Watch added.

