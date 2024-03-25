Cleanup of hazardous Crab Park encampment now underway

The cleanup process for the Crab Park homeless encampment began today, after the expiration of the Vancouver Park Board and City of Vancouver’s seven-day deadline for campers to temporarily relocate to another area of the park.

According to a municipal government bulletin, as of noon today, five individuals remain within Crab Park’s designated encampment area at the northwest corner of the park—in a peninsula closest to the water. This is down from 30 individuals as of February, including one individual who has housing and recently moved into the encampment.

They hope the remaining five individuals will pack up their belongings and relocate.

It is anticipated the designated area for the encampment at the park will reopen in early April after crews remove the garbage, structures, and other debris, as well as repair the poor ground conditions. The municipal government notes only those who have been sheltering in the designated area will be supported to move back in to ensure these individuals are prioritized for the limited space.

According to the Park Board, the encampment is a hazard due to the significant amount of debris and garbage, non-compliant materials, propane tanks, rats, needles, and feces.

The temporary relocation of those sheltering in the designated area is necessary due to the use of heavy equipment and machinery in order for crews to safely remove the extent of the debris, garbage, and structures.

The Crab Park encampment began almost immediately after the closure of the Strathcona Park encampment in April 2021, when some campers who did not want to move into the provided shelter spaces and housing decided to move to Crab Park. The encampment has only intensified since.

Today’s bulletin states that the municipal government is working with non-profit organizations Atira Women’s Resource Society and Lu’ma Native Housing Society to support the individuals, including helping with sorting belongings and providing tents. The City has also erected two gazebos at the park for a kitchen and donation tent.

A female liaison is working alongside park rangers and sanitation crews, and the Vancouver Police Department will maintain a presence for the safety of those working on the cleanup and repairs.

In April 2022 — a year after the encampment’s formation — the Park Board’s general manager created the designated area permitting one tent per individual until reasonable shelters and housing offers are provided to those sheltering. This designated area was created after a BC Supreme Court judge ruled against the Park Board’s injunction in early 2022 to clear the site to put an end to the encampment.