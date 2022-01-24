Coyotes spotted on a list of the 50 most influential people in Vancouver

While coyotes aren’t people in the traditional sense, they were influential enough to be among the 50 most powerful people in Vancouver, according to Vancouver Magazine, coming in at number 50.

The list compiles the 50 most influential people in the city who, according to Van Mag, are the “change-makers and power players shaping our world in 2022.”

Coyotes made numerous headlines in 2021 as a result of frequent attacks in Stanley Park, leaving many to wonder if they will have the same impact in 2022.

This is the first time that coyotes have cracked the list of Vancouver’s power 50.

“Attacking innocent civilians in broad daylight so frequently that humans are banned for a month from experiencing the woods or seawall? That’s what we call a power play,” reads the blurb about coyotes on Van Mag.

The coyotes were edged out by Deadpool himself, Ryan Reynolds, who made the list at number 49.

“He’s Vancouver’s greatest champion — but more impressively, he’s also making change in our local film industry.”

Topping the list were the Musqueam Band, Squamish Nation, and Tsleil-Waututh Nation.

BC Premier John Horgan was number three on the list, thanks to his part in “helping his party dominate an election like it never had previously,” according to Van Mag.

Other notable Vancouver-based folks who cracked the list include YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman at number four, BC Attorney General David Eby at number six, the Aquilini family at number eight, and Adrian Dix and Dr. Bonnie Henry together taking up the 12th spot.

Surprisingly, the English Bay Barge was excluded from the list. Taking into account the considerable impact it had on the city in 2021 and will continue to have until it finally leaves the beach sometime in 2022, it may have a chance in 2023.

Hey @CityofVancouver time to name a public asset after Barge (the beach sign don’t count)

charles tupper was prime minister 69 days and got a school named after him.

Barge has been here 70 days and counting … #justssaying — EnglishBayBarge (@EnglishBayBarge) January 24, 2022

You can view the full list here.