Coyote bites two people having a late evening picnic in Stanley Park

Coyote attacks have spiked in the Stanley Park area in recent weeks, and another attack on Monday evening involved one coyote biting two different people.

The BC Conservation Officer Service (COS) released its report on the incident on Tuesday night.

According to COS, the attack occurred at approximately 1:30 am, when a woman and her friend were having a picnic in the park’s south end.

A coyote approached and bit a woman on the leg, and her friend was bitten on the leg right after.

This report comes only a few days after the last coyote attack in Stanley Park resulted in a man being bitten on the leg near the park’s pitch and putt. Just a few days before that, a five-year-old boy was attacked at Prospect Point.

The COS continues to ask the public to stay away from Stanley Park and that if you are in the park, use abundant caution.

There is currently a very high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote, especially during dawn or dusk hours, when coyotes are usually the most active.