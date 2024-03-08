Victoria is one of the most picturesque cities in Canada. But if you don’t have the time or the eye, you might miss it.

Luckily, a new photography tour debuting this spring is looking to help, and it’s being run by a seasoned professional photographer.

James MacDonald has worked with some of the world’s biggest publications, including The New York Times, Globe and Mail, and National Post.

Now, he wants to work with you.

The professional freelance photographer of 14 years will begin booking photography tours across Victoria this spring with his company, Vancouver Island Visuals.

“It’s coming from a place of love,” MacDonald told Daily Hive. “I love this city, and I’d love to share my experiences of it with people.”

Since December, the Toronto transplant has been travelling with his family in Southeast Asia, capturing incredible slice-of-life photos in Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam. He’s starting Victoria Photo Tours with a renewed sense of inspiration and passion for the place he’s called home for six years.

“I notice our fresh air more,” he said. “Everything you take for granted when you’re [in Victoria], you come to appreciate when you’re gone.”

MacDonald has been sitting on the idea for the photography tour since 2020, but that wasn’t a great time to start a tourism business. With travel and tourism on the South Island back in full force, he says it’s the perfect time.

“There’s a huge window between spring and fall when it’s perfect for photos and tourism,” he said.

“There’s over a million people coming into Victoria on cruise ships each summer, and when they only have a few hours to explore the area — and they want to get some great photos — they might not know where to go.”

MacDonald wants to help people get photos they can be proud of with whatever gear they have — whether that’s an iPhone or a DSLR camera. “The best camera is the one that you have with you,” he said.

Vancouver Island Visual offers four tours: Chinatown, Downtown, Views, and Sunrise.

The Chinatown and Downtown tours will give you the best vantage points of the city, while the Views and Sunrise tours will offer more of the naturalistic views. The Chinatown tour will be the first tour to launch in spring.

“I don’t want to do a broad sweep of Victoria,” he said. “I want to cater and focus it and make it more immersive by spending time in a space.”

MacDonald said these tours are also great for any local photographers looking to add more diversity to their portfolio. “It’s always a benefit to see your city, your town, from a new perspective.”

MacDonald will lead groups of 2 to 10 people, and you can check out the Vancouver Island Visuals’ Victoria Photo Tours here.