Canada is updating its entry requirements by the end of this month on a federal level, according to The Globe and Mail‘s sources.

This means that those coming to the country will no longer need a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination record, and will get the option to fill or not fill their info into the ArriveCAN app.

Canada’s new and relaxed entry requirements will apply to anyone arriving via air, land, and sea.

The changes are expected to go into effect on September 30, but according to The Globe‘s sources, are yet to be finalized on a cabinet level.

Two of their sources said Canadians will still be expected to wear masks on trains and planes as per the federal health minister’s directives.

Last month, US Congresswoman Elise Stefanik penned a letter to Canadian feds, asking them to end the use of ArriveCAN. The app has been controversial since it went into effect.

“We should be working to further develop our partnership, not inhibit its success with misguided burdens such as the Canadian government’s mandated use of the ArriveCAN app,” she wrote.

As of now, Canada’s Border Service Agency has a “planned service disruption” notice for ArriveCAN active on its website. It states the app will undergo a scheduled upgrade on September 20 and September 22 from 6 to 6:30 am ET.

“This will result in two brief service disruptions. We advise you to submit your ArriveCAN information before or after the scheduled maintenance time. You can do so through the ArriveCAN mobile app or web platform up to 72 hours before arriving in Canada.”

Those affected during the disruption will be unable to access the app, but can submit their info prior to arrival using this Traveller Contact Information Form.