European citizens who are sick of COVID-19 and vaccine mandates in their countries are fleeing to a colony in one of Paraguay’s poorest regions.

Dubbed as El Paraíso Verde (Green Paradise), the almost 4,000-acre colony is located in the remote region of Caazapá.

Its population consists mainly of citizens from Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and France, according to the colony’s website. It also notes that there are land purchase requests coming from Canada and the US.

The colony describes itself as a safe haven for “conservative freethinkers,” providing a better life “outside the ‘Matrix.'” The creation of the community was sparked by “socialist trends around the world” like “5G, chemtrails, fluoridated water, mandatory vaccinations, and health care mandates.”

Immigration to the colony has spiked since the start of the pandemic, reported The Guardian. In a video on the colony’s YouTube channel, German-speaking residents explain how their move was based on scepticism about the virus and vaccines.

Another video tours the self-sustaining community’s farm land, gardens, and residences. According to the site, the colony sits on 98 acres of Paraguay’s Atlantic forest, which is used as a recreational area for residents to meditate, walk, jog, or ride horses.

El Paraíso Verde currently has about 150 residents; owners expect this number to rise to 3,000.

In an interview with The Guardian, Caazapá’s head of public health, Dr. Nadia Riveros, explained how the pandemic has devastated the region.

“We don’t want to go through that again. I think foreigners, wherever they’re from, should have to get vaccinated before entering the country,” she said.

Local officials are watching with concern, and for good reason.

Other videos from the colony share dangerous COVID-19 misinformation, promote false COVID “miracle cures,” and tout Paraguay as a restriction-free country, despite the government’s clear health protocols. There’s even footage of the colony hosting large parties last summer, even while millions died of COVID-19 in Paraguay.

People who are against vaccine mandates are present around the world. Canada has been put on the world stage thanks to the so-called Freedom Convoy inspiring factions in other countries.

Here’s a look at the colony that COVID-19 deniers call home. It definitely gives off Midsommar vibes.

