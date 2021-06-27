Fraser Health relocating seven COVID-19 vaccine clinics as heat wave continues

Fraser Health is temporarily relocating a number of its COVID-19 vaccination clinics and testing sites due to extreme heat.

As of 12 pm on June 27, seven clinics will be relocated to sites that can offer “cooler temperatures for immunization.” The measure will be in place through Monday.

“These measures are important to protect the health and safety of our staff, medical staff, industry partners, and clients,” Fraser Health said.

Walk-in and scheduled vaccine appointments, as well as COVID-19 testing, will continue at the affected sites until noon on Sunday and Monday, when temperatures will be cooler.

In the afternoon, anyone attending the affected clinics will be redirected to an alternate site.

On Saturday, Fraser Health shut down the immunization clinic at the Abbotsford Ag-Rec Centre due to blazing temperatures.

BC’s record-breaking heat wave is expected to last until at least Monday. Some parts of Metro Vancouver are expected to feel like 50°C before the heat dome finally dissipates.