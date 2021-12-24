New COVID-19 testing site opens at UBC due to increased demand

A new COVID-19 testing centre has opened at the UBC Life Sciences Centre.

The test site opened on Friday and will distribute rapid antigen tests to those with symptoms of COVID-19. It will operate seven days a week from 9 am to 7 pm with free parking available.

“If you don’t have symptoms, your best course of action is to stay safe and follow all current public health orders,” Vancouver Coastal Health says.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Coastal Health (@vchhealthcare)

Earlier this week, UBC announced that it would temporarily transition to online classes when school resumes in January.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon and is in response to the emergence of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

Classes will resume on January 4 or 10, 2022, depending on the program. The majority of classes will be held online until January 24, with the exception of courses that include clinical, experiential, performance, or studio components.

The decision comes after two COVID-19 exposure alerts that were issued in relation to the university. One alert was in response to a gala event for the Sauder School of Business.

Earlier this month, another COVID-19 exposure alert was issued by VCH to residents of UBC’s Totem Park, a residence that houses hundreds of students.