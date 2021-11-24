NewsCoronavirus

VCH dispels COVID-19 vaccine stillbirth rumours at North Shore hospital

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Nov 24 2021, 6:27 pm
Demkat/Shutterstock

Vancouver Coastal Health says baseless rumours are spreading about stillbirths at a North Shore hospital related to COVID-19 vaccination.

The health authority issued a series of tweets Tuesday evening reassuring parents that there has been no change in the incidence of stillbirths in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This type of disinformation adds unnecessary stress to expecting parents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, on health-care staff who must reassure their patients, and on the health-care system, as resources are stretched further during the ongoing pandemic response,” VCH tweeted.

Further, the health authority said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended for expectant mothers and pregnant people.

On Twitter, VCH cited several studies that found COVID-19 vaccination supports a healthy pregnancy from the US Centre for Disease Control and New England Journal of Medicine.

 

