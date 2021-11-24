VCH dispels COVID-19 vaccine stillbirth rumours at North Shore hospital

Vancouver Coastal Health says baseless rumours are spreading about stillbirths at a North Shore hospital related to COVID-19 vaccination.

The health authority issued a series of tweets Tuesday evening reassuring parents that there has been no change in the incidence of stillbirths in the region during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This type of disinformation adds unnecessary stress to expecting parents who have received a COVID-19 vaccine, on health-care staff who must reassure their patients, and on the health-care system, as resources are stretched further during the ongoing pandemic response,” VCH tweeted.

Further, the health authority said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and recommended for expectant mothers and pregnant people.

On Twitter, VCH cited several studies that found COVID-19 vaccination supports a healthy pregnancy from the US Centre for Disease Control and New England Journal of Medicine.

1: There is no truth to this claim and the individuals spreading this false information have no affiliation to either LGH or VCH. There has been no notable change to the incidence of stillbirths in the VCH region throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) November 24, 2021

4: …including vaccination, is critical to reduce the impact of COVID-19 on stillbirths. U.S. CDC source: https://t.co/OFd8JxGSBe — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) November 24, 2021

6: New England Journal of Medicine Source: https://t.co/yZoXqQqtZa — Vancouver Coastal Health (@VCHhealthcare) November 24, 2021