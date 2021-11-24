"Broken hearts": Fundraiser for man missing after Duffey Lake mudslide

An online fundraiser has been launched for a man who is missing after the deadly mudslide near Duffey Lake.

According to the GoFundMe, Brett Diedrichs was with two others on the way to a new home on Vancouver Island.

“With broken hearts, we share that on their way to their new home on Vancouver Island Brett, Madison, and my Mom were caught in the landslides in Duffey Lake road outside of Pemberton.”

While two people made it out uninjured, “our beloved son, brother, life partner, nephew, cousin and friend Brett was taken by the landslide and continues to be missing.”

As of Wednesday morning, more than $65,000 has been raised.

Brenda Diedrichs, the organizer of the fundraiser, says, “anything you can contribute to help us out during these difficult times would be greatly appreciated. We will use these gifts to contribute to his end-of-life celebrations and to support the love of his life, Madison, during these difficult times.”