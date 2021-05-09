COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey poultry plant, 29 staff test positive

Fraser Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a poultry processing plant in Surrey after dozens of staff tested positive for the virus.

Twenty-nine workers at Sunrise Poultry Processors Ltd. have contracted COVID-19, the health unit said on May 8.

The plant, which is located at 13542 73A Avenue, has been ordered to close for 10 days.

Positive cases have been instructed to self-isolate, and contact management is ongoing. Officials will continue to monitor for any additional cases.

Fraser Health said no chicken products from the factory are being recalled, as food and food packaging have not been associated with transmission of COVID-19.

“According to Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), there is no evidence to suggest that food is a likely source or route of transmission for the virus,” the health unit noted.