At 357, BC records lowest daily COVID-19 case count in months

British Columbia health officials announced 357 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 140,953.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry spoke to the number of cases by region. Today’s numbers equate to 80 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 210 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 12 in the Island Health region, 33 in the Interior Health region, and 22 in the Northern Health region.

There are 4,636 active cases in the province, and of the active cases, 331 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 113 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been four new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,661 deaths in British Columbia, said Henry, including one in Northern Health in their 70s, one in Interior Health, in their 90s, and two people in Fraser Health in their 60s and 80s.

To date, 2,687,360 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province, with 138,906 second doses administered.

A total of 134,521 people who tested positive have recovered.