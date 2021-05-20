Here's how COVID-19 vaccinations will work for 12 to 17-year-olds

The BC government has announced the next steps in its plan for the provincial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically, how immunization will work for those between the ages of 12 and 17.

During a joint press conference on Thursday afternoon, Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix, and Provincial Health unveiled new details about the phased rollout.

“Appointments are being booked for about 310,000 youth, aged 12 to 17,” Henry said. “All of them are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. Currently, it is only the Pfizer vaccine that is licensed for use in children.”

Henry added, however, that they are expecting the Moderna vaccine to be approved for use in the near future.

All youth are encouraged to register either online or by phone through BC’s Get Vaccinated system. They can book an appointment by themselves or have a parent, guardian, or trusted caretaker help them.

Adults who already have an immunization booked in the coming weeks will also be able to bring an eligible youth to receive a vaccination. This will be permitted at all clinics “so that families can go together.”

Henry notes that in this case, it is encouraged that youth are registered, although it will not be required.