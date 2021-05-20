Canada-US border closure will remain in place for at least another month

The border closure between Canada and the United States has been extended again, for at least another month.

According to Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair, the closure will remain in place until June 21.

“We are extending travel restrictions on non-essential international travel and with the United States until June 21st, 2021,” Blair tweeted on Thursday. “We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available.”

In March 2020, all non-essential travel was closed along the border. However, trucking and trade were not affected, as maintaining commerce between the two countries was deemed essential for Canada’s economic recovery.

At the time, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the border would be closed for as long as it needs to be.