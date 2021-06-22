BC health officials announce fewer than 60 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 56 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,187.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 12 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 18 are in the Fraser Health region, three are in the Island Health region, 15 are in the Interior Health region, seven are in the North Health region, and one is outside of Canada.

There are 1,150 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 111 individuals are currently hospitalized, 41 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been no new COVID-19-related deaths, leaving a total of 1,743 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 77.7% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 76.2% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 4,511,923 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,001,192 of which are second doses.

A total of 143,579 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.