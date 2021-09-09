BC health officials announce nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases
BC health officials announced 774 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 172,338.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,594 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 262 individuals are currently hospitalized, 130 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:
- Fraser Health: 233 new cases, 1,669 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 123 new cases, 926 total active cases
- Interior Health: 253 new cases, 1,747 total active cases
- Northern Health: 98 new cases, 752 total active cases
- Island Health: 65 new cases, 487 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 13 total active cases
There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,847 deaths in British Columbia.
Between September 1 and 7, people not vaccinated accounted for 78.6% of cases, and between August 25 and September 7, they accounted for 86.3% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (September 1 to September 7) – Total 4,694
- Not vaccinated: 3,296 (70.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 393 (8.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 1,005 (21.4%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 25 to September 7) – Total 344
- Not vaccinated: 277 (80.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 47 (13.7%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 1 to September 7)
- Not vaccinated: 301.4
- Partially vaccinated: 84.8
- Fully vaccinated: 26
To date, 85.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.8% have received their second dose.
164,470 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.