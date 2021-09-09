BC health officials announce nearly 800 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 774 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 172,338.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,594 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 262 individuals are currently hospitalized, 130 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 233 new cases, 1,669 total active cases

233 new cases, 1,669 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 123 new cases, 926 total active cases

123 new cases, 926 total active cases Interior Health: 253 new cases, 1,747 total active cases

253 new cases, 1,747 total active cases Northern Health: 98 new cases, 752 total active cases

98 new cases, 752 total active cases Island Health: 65 new cases, 487 total active cases

65 new cases, 487 total active cases Outside of Canada: Two new cases, 13 total active cases

There have been five new COVID-19-related deaths in Interior Health, for a total of 1,847 deaths in British Columbia.

Between September 1 and 7, people not vaccinated accounted for 78.6% of cases, and between August 25 and September 7, they accounted for 86.3% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 1 to September 7) – Total 4,694

Not vaccinated: 3,296 (70.2%)

3,296 (70.2%) Partially vaccinated: 393 (8.4%)

393 (8.4%) Fully vaccinated: 1,005 (21.4%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 25 to September 7) – Total 344

Not vaccinated: 277 (80.5%)

277 (80.5%) Partially vaccinated: 20 (5.8%)

20 (5.8%) Fully vaccinated: 47 (13.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 1 to September 7)



Not vaccinated: 301.4

301.4 Partially vaccinated: 84.8

84.8 Fully vaccinated: 26

To date, 85.3% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 77.8% have received their second dose.

164,470 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.