BC health officials report nearly 1,700 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 1,692 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 179,646.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,608 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 307 individuals are currently hospitalized, 156 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There were 644 cases between Friday and Saturday, 613 between Saturday and Sunday, and 435 between Sunday and Monday.

New cases, as well as total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 533 new cases, 1,732 total active cases

533 new cases, 1,732 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 239 new cases, 988 total active cases

239 new cases, 988 total active cases Interior Health: 371 new cases, 1,183 total active cases

371 new cases, 1,183 total active cases Northern Health: 345 new cases, 1,037 total active cases

345 new cases, 1,037 total active cases Island Health: 204 new cases, 661 total active cases

204 new cases, 661 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, seven total active cases

There have been 11 new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,899 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, six occurred in Fraser Health, two occurred in Vancouver Coastal Health, and three were in Northern Health.

Health officials in BC also shared data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 10 – 16) – Total 4,749

Not vaccinated: 3,268 (68.8%)

Partially vaccinated: 355 (7.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,126 (23.7%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (September 3 – 16) – Total 401



Not vaccinated: 319 (79.6%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.5%)

Fully vaccinated: 60 (15.0%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (September 10 – 16)

Not vaccinated: 313.7

Partially vaccinated: 91.6

Fully vaccinated: 28.4

From September 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.3% of cases and from September 3 to 16, they accounted for 85.0% of hospitalizations.

To date, 86.8% of all eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 79.4% have received their second dose.

171,769 people who tested positive have now recovered.