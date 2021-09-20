Video shows frightening rockfall on Stawamus Chief

Some residents in Squamish were awoken by a loud rumbling early Monday morning as chunks of rock broke off the Stawamus Chief and fell down the face of the mountain.

A webcam trained on the popular rock climbing destination captured video of the falling rocks that appeared to create sparks as they struck each other. Clouds of dust swirled up from the commotion before the rocks settled somewhere in the forest.

“I think the flashes of light are sparks as the rocks collide on the way down,” Alexis Birkill, who set up the webcam, wrote on Twitter.

A video of last night’s rockfall on the Stawamus Chief, seen from the Stawamus Chief Webcam. I think the flashes of light are sparks as the rocks collide on the way down. #Squamish #SquamishBC #StawamusChief #TheChief @squamishchief pic.twitter.com/CGtywhjvip — Stawamus Chief Webcam (@StawamusChief) September 20, 2021

Locals in a climbing Facebook group reported hearing the rockfall around 1:30 am Monday, and several said they thought the sound was thunder. The climbers say the rocks fell from the Zodiac Wall.

This is the latest of several rockfalls that have occurred on the Stawamus Chief this summer, which have resulted in government-mandated closures of climbing areas.

Daily Hive has reached out to Squamish RCMP to ask if there were any reported injuries.