BC health officials announce over 650 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 661 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 176,480.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,791 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 288 individuals are currently hospitalized, 137 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 237 new cases, 1,744 total active cases

237 new cases, 1,744 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 99 new cases, 1,037 total active cases

99 new cases, 1,037 total active cases Interior Health: 196 new cases, 1,536 total active cases

196 new cases, 1,536 total active cases Northern Health: 62 new cases, 849 total active cases

62 new cases, 849 total active cases Island Health: 66 new cases, 615 total active cases

66 new cases, 615 total active cases Outside of Canada: One new case, 10 total active cases

There have been seven new COVID-19-related deaths for a total of 1,873 deaths in British Columbia. Of the new deaths, two were in Vancouver Coastal Health, three were in Interior Health, and two were in Island Health.

From September 7 to 13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 76.5% of cases, and from August 31 to September 13, they accounted for 87.3% of hospitalizations.

Health officials in BC also shared additional data on COVID-19 cases in vaccinated and unvaccinated people:

Past week cases (September 7 – 13) – Total 4,935

Not vaccinated: 3,375 (68.4%)

Partially vaccinated: 400 (8.1%)

Fully vaccinated: 1,160 (23.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 31 – September 13) – Total 387



Not vaccinated: 316 (81.7%)

Partially vaccinated: 22 (5.7%)

Fully vaccinated: 49 (12.7%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 7 – 13)

Not vaccinated: 321.9

Partially vaccinated: 100.3

Fully vaccinated: 29.6

To date, 86.1% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 78.6% have received their second dose.

168,459 people who tested positive have now recovered.