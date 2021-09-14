BC health officials announce nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases

BC health officials announced 677 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 175,819.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 6,165 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 288 individuals are currently hospitalized, 140 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 237 new cases, 1,948 total active cases

237 new cases, 1,948 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 102 new cases, 1,030 total active cases

102 new cases, 1,030 total active cases Interior Health: 153 new cases, 1,1583 total active cases

153 new cases, 1,1583 total active cases Northern Health: 99 new cases, 964 total active cases

99 new cases, 964 total active cases Island Health: 86new cases, 627 total active cases

86new cases, 627 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 13 total active cases

There has been one new COVID-19-related death in Northern Health, for a total of 1,866 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 86% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 78.5% have received their second dose.

167,416 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.