BC announces over 800 new COVID-19 cases, nine new deaths

BC health officials announced 820 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 173,158.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 5,850 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 281 individuals are currently hospitalized, 135 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases, broken down by health region, are as follows:

Fraser Health: 264 new cases, 1,750 total active cases

264 new cases, 1,750 total active cases Vancouver Coastal Health: 112 new cases, 938 total active cases

112 new cases, 938 total active cases Interior Health: 253 new cases, 1,828 total active cases

253 new cases, 1,828 total active cases Northern Health: 101 new cases, 782 total active cases

101 new cases, 782 total active cases Island Health: 90 new cases, 539 total active cases

90 new cases, 539 total active cases Outside of Canada: No new cases, 13 total active cases

There have been nine new COVID-19-related deaths in BC, for a total of 1,856 deaths in British Columbia.

Between September 2 and 8, people not vaccinated accounted for 78.4% of cases, and between August 26 and September 8, they accounted for 86.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (September 2 to September 8) – Total 4,661

Not vaccinated: 3,252 (69.8%)

3,252 (69.8%) Partially vaccinated: 402 (8.6%)

402 (8.6%) Fully vaccinated: 1,007 (21.6%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (August 26 to September 8) – Total 358

Not vaccinated: 292 (81.6%)

292 (81.6%) Partially vaccinated: 18 (5.0%)

18 (5.0%) Fully vaccinated: 48 (13.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population (September 2 to September 8)



Not vaccinated: 301.2

301.2 Partially vaccinated: 88.7

88.7 Fully vaccinated: 26.1

To date, 85.5% of all eligible people 12 and over have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine; 78% have received their second dose.

165,027 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have now recovered.