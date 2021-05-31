BC reports fewer than 750 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday there have been 708 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 144,289.

During a press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said there were 258 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 238 from Saturday to Sunday, and 212 from Sunday to Monday.

Broken down by health region, this equates to 140 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 494 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 18 new cases in the Island Health region, 113 new cases in the Interior Health region, 42 new cases in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There were also 11 more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,703.

There are currently 2,953 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 249 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 78 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 139,562 individuals who tested positive have now recovered, and to date, 3,250,116 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered, 179,954 of which are second doses.